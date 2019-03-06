THREE FORKS - Officials say they've shut down a city well serving Three Forks after detecting excessive levels of arsenic, and residents using private wells in the area should test their water.
A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department says the other three city wells tested at a safe level of arsenic, and they'll continue monitoring the situation.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is not suggesting that Three Forks city residents switch to bottled water unless people have specific health concerns, officials say.
Residents who use a private well west of the Gallatin River should test their wells for arsenic, nitrate and bacteria at least once, and again every five years, officials say. Water sampling kits are available at the Gallatin Local Water Quality District at 215 W. Mendenhall in Bozeman.
Arsenic naturally occurs in the ground and is found in high concentrations in areas with geothermic activity, such as Yellowstone National Park.
Read the full press release attached as PDF.