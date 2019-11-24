BOZEMAN, Mont. - The biggest day of the year in Montana football took place on Saturday, and while there may be a new Bobcat win in the Brawl of the Wild books, there's still a lot of work to be done by law enforcement and cleanup crews after the noise died down and the tailgaters left.
Along with Griz and Cat fans from around the country, Montana law enforcement converged on Bozeman in the last few days to prepare for a rowdy weekend with the annual Montana State University vs. University of Montana football game.
Montana Highway Patrol, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and the Bozeman Police Department were out in full force on Saturday during the big game and at night as fans hit the bars to celebrate (or drown their sorrows).
Gallatin Sergeant Brad Hickok says there was a "smattering of everything" when it came to reasons for arrests this weekend, ranging from DUIs to outstanding warrants, but with a slight uptick in drunk and disorderly conduct.
Hickok reports there were 33 arrests made in Bozeman from Friday night until early Sunday morning, with 17 arrests made on Friday night and 16 on Saturday night. That's compared with last weekend, which only saw 14 arrests on Friday night and 10 on Saturday night.
Crushed beer cans and broken plastic cups could still be seen lying in the mud around Montana State University's Bobcat Stadium by Sunday afternoon, but crews had cleaned most of the area by the end of the day.