GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - An Arizona man has been found dead in Glacier National Park.
Park officials said they received a call about a missing person around 9 AM Tuesday. Rangers began searching for a 48-year-old Arizona man in West Glacier.
The man's vehicle was located at Lake McDonald Lodge. Officials searched the lake, where the man's body was recovered Tuesday afternoon.
The circumstances of the victim's death are still unknown, but officials say no foul play is suspected.
Glacier National Park says a full investigation is underway.