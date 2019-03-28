Shopko

April 20 is the deadline for redeeming Shopko gift cards, according to a press release from the Office of Consumer Protection.

The move comes about two months after the company filed for bankruptcy in January and announced a closure for all of its remaining stores nationwide.

Montanans who have Shopko gift cards are encouraged to use them as soon as possible.

Shopko locations in Montana include:

  • Great Falls
  • Helena
  • Missoula
  • Billings
  • Dillon
  • Glasgow
  • Kalispell
  • Libby
  • Livingsston
  • Lewistown
  • Sidney
  • Shelby

