April 20 is the deadline for redeeming Shopko gift cards, according to a press release from the Office of Consumer Protection.
The move comes about two months after the company filed for bankruptcy in January and announced a closure for all of its remaining stores nationwide.
Montanans who have Shopko gift cards are encouraged to use them as soon as possible.
Shopko locations in Montana include:
- Great Falls
- Helena
- Missoula
- Billings
- Dillon
- Glasgow
- Kalispell
- Libby
- Livingsston
- Lewistown
- Sidney
- Shelby