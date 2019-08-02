BOZEMAN- In Bozeman, it's that time of year again, Friday is the start of the 42nd annual Sweet Pea Festival at Lindley Park.
The festival celebrates the arts, music, food and of course the sweet pea flower. Each year, there's a Sweet Pea Flower Show and competition.
On Friday, competitors submitted their flowers for judging. There's multiple categories including adult, young adult, child and perennial sweet pea and people of all ages submitted their flowers for judging.
The winners in each category receive a ribbon and a gift card from local businesses that donated to the competition. Organizer Vicki Bentley says this year wasn't a great sweet pea growing season but she is still expecting about 30 to 50 entrees for the competition.
Bentley said, "We have families that come in and enter together so that's really fun to see the kids come up and enter sweet peas in the show but there is some competition out there."
Events will be going on at the park all weekend and the winners of the flower competition will be announced on Saturday around 5:30 PM.
For the full schedule of events click here.