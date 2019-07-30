BOZEMAN - Downtown Bozeman looked more like an art museum than a Main Street on Tuesday, after the annual “Chalk on the Walk” kickoff art event for this weekend’s Sweet Pea Festival.
If you couldn’t make it downtown to chalk the sidewalks on Tuesday, there’s a lot more art to look forward to this week for the annual festival.
For its 42nd year, Sweet Pea is bringing back the art, music, theatre, and dance it’s famous for, and it’s boasting some of the best artists in the Rocky Mountains.
But Tuesday’s Chalk on the Walk was about letting everyone be part of the art. Chalk was spread around downtown for anyone to use.
Professional chalk artist Bill Spiess has been the festival’s official chalk mural artist for four years.
In Spiess’ experience, events that get the public engaged with art are important for every growing community.
"I think it's a cultural thing,” he says. “Get people involved, introduce them to things they're not familiar with that they enjoy."
It takes Spiess two days to finish one piece, and each one could get washed away with a surprise rainstorm. Spiess will be creating a second chalk mural in front of the Headquarters Tent in Lindley Park on Saturday.
ABC FOX Montana is excited to be a part of this year's Sweet Pea Festival. The event will take place Friday through Sunday in Lindley Park, with other events going on around town.