Annual Cat/Griz Undie Run taking place in Bozeman

BOZEMAN-A campus tradition that will knock your socks off.
Students will be able to run in their undies on a designated route through campus at MSU.
The annual Undie Run has been a campus tradition for many years and purposely takes place the day before Cat Griz to encourage school spirit and tradition.
The run will be open to anyone who would like to participate but is limited to staff and students at MSU.
This year's Undie Run will be taking place November 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on MSU campus.
