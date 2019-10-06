BOZEMAN - The annual Bridger Raptor Fest took over Bozeman this weekend, as hundreds gathered to learn more about the animals that fly through our skies everyday.
Barren slopes and stationary ski lifts illustrate Bridger Bowl's off season, but for one weekend in October, the area fills again as the annual raptor migration makes its way over the Bridger Range.
The festival is for all ages, but it might be best seen through the eyes of young first-timers.
Raptor Fest is hands-on, giving kids the chance to see how they'd measure up to the feathered creatures.
An outdoor olympics asked kids how high and far they can jump, how well they can smell, and how fast they can run.
Who knows? It might be these young raptor experts that find those birds we don't yet know about.
"It's important that people find some sort of connection to the natural world," said Redfield. "They can understand how cool it is, how interesting it is, and then they can find their place, where they fit in in the natural world, find some appreciation for it and hopefully help protect it."