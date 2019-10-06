Raptor Fest 2019

A Bridger Raptor Fest attendee practices being able to smell from different distances at a "raptor comparison" activity.

BOZEMAN - The annual Bridger Raptor Fest took over Bozeman this weekend, as hundreds gathered to learn more about the animals that fly through our skies everyday.

Barren slopes and stationary ski lifts illustrate Bridger Bowl's off season, but for one weekend in October, the area fills again as the annual raptor migration makes its way over the Bridger Range.

The festival is for all ages, but it might be best seen through the eyes of young first-timers.

Raptor Fest is hands-on, giving kids the chance to see how they'd measure up to the feathered creatures.

An outdoor olympics asked kids how high and far they can jump, how well they can smell, and how fast they can run.

"When we bring birds from the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center up to Bridger Bowl," said naturalist Trent Redfield, "we get a phenomenal response. We got so many people that are enthusiastic, interest in birds. There's people coming in, it's their first exposure to birds, to people that are absolute experts. So for us it's a learning experience, it's a great way to help spark that passion about raptors and about birds."
"Birds are really amazing because they can also be other things like dinosaurs," says young attendee Tess, "and it's cool and mystical. And also, there might be some birds out there that we don't know about!"

Who knows? It might be these young raptor experts that find those birds we don't yet know about.

"It's important that people find some sort of connection to the natural world," said Redfield. "They can understand how cool it is, how interesting it is, and then they can find their place, where they fit in in the natural world, find some appreciation for it and hopefully help protect it."

