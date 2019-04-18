BOZEMAN- Animal Control officials are reminding people to keep their dogs on leash, since nearly 30 dog bites have been reported just since January.
The City of Bozeman says your dog belongs on a leash no matter how well behaved they are.
The City of Bozeman has several off-leash dog parks, which are the only places that your dog can be off the leash.
If your dog is off-leash and hurts someone, you could be liable.
Officers can also issue citations for dogs who are off-leash in on-leash areas or if they're chasing wildlife.
“Any time a well-behaved dog can become distractive,” Animal Control Officer Selena Fowler said, “[the dog] can decide to not listen to your words calling them back away from either chasing wildlife or eagerly trying to say hi to a person who might be actually scared of your dog.”
Animal control is asking people to keep dogs leashed for public safety.
If you don't have a leash, Animal Control stocks trails and parks with blue leashes available for you to borrow. At off-leash parks, dogs must be on a leash until they are out of the parking lot.