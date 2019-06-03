Senator Steve Daines announced Monday the Anaconda Job Corps will remain open.
Daines, a Republican from Montana, said he called President Trump on Saturday and secured the promise. He said the center will remain a civilian conservation center, training people to work as firefighters, welders and mechanics among others.
The center was slated for closure a few weeks ago, sparking all of Montana's congressional delegation to speak out in favor of saving the facility.
On a press call Monday Sen. Daines said the proposed closure would have brought bad news to a town that needed a win.
"It would have a devastating affect on Anaconda," he said. "It was a tough pill to swallow and I refused to swallow it."
Daines delivered the news to staff at the Corps shortly before the press call Monday. He said they were cheering and tears were shed. Daines says the news to keep the center open means 250 jobs are saved.