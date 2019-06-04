BOZEMAN- An update on the Bogert Pavilion and the farmers market.
On March 17, 2018, Bogert Pavilion’s roof collapsed, city officials, say the structural assessment determined that the cause was due to rotted wood in the beam that failed. Information from Melody Mileur.
According to the website of the Bogert Farmers Market, the market will still go on this year just in a new site.
Instead of it being at Bogert Park it will take place at Lindley Park.
Their website read-
“The Bogert Farmers’ Market is one of those large gatherings of course, but we were determined to persevere and asserted our problem-solving skills. We are happy to announce that we have found a solution and are moving for the summer just up the road to Lindley Park. Lindley is off of East Main Street in Bozeman. Although displaced from our historical location in Bogert Park, the Bogert Farmers’ Market will again be open for the benefit of the Gallatin Valley community, just in Lindley Park! We will host every Tuesday from 5-8pm starting June 18th – Sept 10th. You can look forward to seeing our regularly scheduled musicians, family activities and vendors.”