BOZEMAN, Mont. – The number of children in Montana’s foster care system has more than doubled since 2011, with two-thirds currently in the system entering it as a result of a parent’s drug use, according to the Montana Healthcare Foundation. Now, a statewide initiative aims to address that issue head-on.
With the number of drug crisis cases soaring nationwide and more children entering foster care as a result, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Healthcare Foundation created the Meadowlark Initiative.
The initiative's goals are to keep kids of foster care and to care for mothers with issues that could threaten to take their children away, such as addiction or certain serious mental health struggles.
Meadowlark Initiative funds grants and technical support to help clinical and community practices scattered throughout the state support women both before and after pregnancy.
Montana Healthcare Foundation CEO Dr. Aaron Wernham notes that for him, there’s a personal piece in the initiative.
"I'm both a father and also a physician,” Wernham says. “I've delivered somewhere in the neighborhood of a thousand babies over my career. And so I've spent a lot of time on both sides of it and really understand that, I think, the way to deal with this problem is providing good, supportive, team-based care. But, so often, practices don't have those resources."
Montana Healthcare Foundation hopes to fund one practice in every Montana community that has a baby-delivering hospital. Grant applications open on November 1 and close December 31.
Practices are encouraged to reach out to Montana Health Foundation for help with submitting applications or getting questions answered.