American Airlines expanding service in Bozeman, great for business and job growth

BOZEMAN- American Airlines has noticed the growth in the Bozeman area and are adding new flights service the area.
It was just announced that several new flights from Los Angeles, New York and a direct flight to Pennsylvania will be servicing the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
“We started service to the East Coast to Newark back in 2012 and we continue to see that east coast demand grow,” Airport Director Brian Sprenger said, “[more] marketing efforts have been including the east coast,...and we’ve seen it just [develop] very strongly.”
American will be offering a nonstop flight from Philadelphia, the airport director says they were specifically hoping for flights to Pennsylvania, it’s good for tourism and the business community.
“It’s a tremendous increase in seats compared to what we’ve had,” Sprenger said, “we started out with 76 seats a day on American four years ago,…we’re at 876 seats on a Saturday this coming summer on American alone.”
The Bozeman Chamber of Commerce says more flights from the east coast means more jobs for the area.
“[What] we’re looking at is meeting with people from the financial industry in the east coast,” President of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce Daryl Schliem said, “which brings that attraction for business owners to be able to look at what we’re going to be investing [in] here in Bozeman, Montana.”
It allows for businessmen and women to have access to invest in our community.
The chamber president says whenever there is a new direct flight there is direct correlation to new home mortgages being taken out from area banks.
Sprenger added they are always in talks with airlines and sees potential growth to east coast markets on the horizon.
Those new flights will look like this,
Departure Airport
Departure Time
Arrival Airport
Arrival Time
Frequency
Dates
Los Angeles
12:15 p.m.
Bozeman
3:45 p.m.
Daily
June 4 – September 8
Bozeman
4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles
6:15 p.m.
Daily
June 4 – September 8
New York (LGA)
11:15 a.m.
Bozeman
2:15 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Bozeman
3:05 p.m.
New York (LGA)
9:20 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Philadelphia
8:40 a.m.
Bozeman
11:25 a.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5
Bozeman
12:15 p.m.
Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
Saturday
June 6 – September 5