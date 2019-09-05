GARDINER, Mont. - In a moment that was - for some - decades in the making, dozens of candidates became U.S. citizens at the gateway of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday.
'For the benefit and enjoyment of the people:' these are the words 42 new U.S. citizens read on the Roosevelt Arch as they became naturalized American citizens Thursday morning.
And while the words 'for the people' applies to everyone, they had a special significance for the 42 citizen candidates.
Hailing from 23 different countries, citizenship has been a long time coming for the new citizens.
Many of the candidates are parents to American children or spouses of American citizens.
For Ana Escalante-Ramirez, Thursday was the finish line at the end of 30-year journey in America, spending the last three years trying to become a citizen.
"For three years, I go up, I go down. But I'm finished. [From now on], I go up," Escalante-Ramirez said.
Escalante-Ramirez, born in Jalisco, Mexico, co-owns a restaurant with her daughter in Evanston, Wyoming.
"This opened the one door for me," said Escalante-Ramirez. "I'm so happy because this is my opportunity. I feel like I have climbed the highest mountain now."
Everyone naturalized on Thursday had to have lived in the U.S. for at least three years in order to start applying for naturalization. But no matter how long they've been here, they bring with them the richness of their own cultures, as Kristi Goldinger the district director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) emphasized while addressing the new citizens Thursday.
"You know, when you become a citizen, we're not asking you to not be who you were yesterday or ten minutes ago," said Goldinger. "Part of the beauty of America is what you have brought with you."
Zupeda Ali grew up in Ethiopia, thousands of miles from the city she calls home now.
"It's such an amazing culture and I can't wait to share it with all my friends in the future and all the people we'll meet in the future," said Ali about her Ethiopian culture.
The mother-of-two's naturalization process took a year and a half.
"Oh gosh, it has been a long journey but it's worth it and I'm super, super happy," Ali said, smiling and holding her baby daughter. "Today is the best day."
It hasn't always been for the new citizens.