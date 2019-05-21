BOZEMAN- Always be prepared to twist your ankle, that’s what the Gallatin County Search and Rescue says.
With summer hiking just around the corner and it being Search and Rescue week, we have some information on how you can be prepared on the trail this summer.
Search and Rescue says it’s important for everyone at home to know it’s not tourists getting hurt its everyday people who live here just having a bad day.
On average they perform two calls a week.
Last year they performed over 11,000 hours in calls servicing situations ranging from lost kids to broken legs on the mountain.
“Most of the calls that we get over the course of the year our locals, you have an incredibly active community [of] people really enjoy these mountains,” Deborah Mcatee, Public Communications for Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s, ‘If you’re getting out in the mountains doing things sooner or later you’re going to have a problem and you might or might not be able to rescue yourself, you may need help and that’s when Search and Rescue is here.”
Search and Rescue says it’s important to have a few things in your backpack before you head out on a hike.
Something to wrap yourself up in for the cold weather, a parka or rain poncho, a few water bottles of full of water, and a first aid kit.
Those are all things that should all be in that backpack before setting out on your summer hikes.
Search and Rescue says the situation often is a twisted ankle.
You may not be lost, you may not even be in a remote place, you just can’t get back.
So having those things in your backpack as you wait will make the situation that much better.