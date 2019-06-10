Airport Job fair looking to hire several people in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The Copper Horse Restaurant, Taco Jet, and, Montana Gift Corral are looking for people to fill positions at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Montana Gift Corral Family.
You'll have to do an FBI background check to work behind security.
You are asked to bring 2 forms of ID with you to streamline the process. More information is available here.
The event is being held at the airport, parking will be taken care of.
Here is what they are looking for-
Montana Gift Corral Family:
Sales Associate - $12.00 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Retail Assistant Manager - Full-time
Fulfillment Center Staff - $12.00 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Copper Horse Restaurant Family:
Barista, Great Tips - $11.00 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Taco Jet - $13.00 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Prep Cook - $13.00 - $14.00 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Line Cook - Full-time, Part-time
Server, Great Tips - $8.50 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Taco Jet Supervisor - Full-time
Bartender, Great Tips - $8.50 / hour, Full-time, Part-time
Restaurant Assistant Manager - Full-time
More information is available here
.
*Information courtesy of Facebook event