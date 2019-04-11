Airport expansion underway in Bozeman, what this means for your summer vacation

BOZEMAN- Massive construction is underway in Bozeman at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Thursday at 1 P.M. ground is scheduled to be broken on an expansion to the BZN terminal concourse.
The roughly 70,000 ft.² expansion will add on four additional gates and a third food and beverage location inside the terminal.
Officials say careful planning should cause very minimal inconvenience to travelers.
The project should be completed by the summer of 2020.
“This quarter we’re seeing passenger numbers up over 20% so we’re seeing a tremendous growth and we have to create the infrastructure to support that growth,” Brian Sprenger airport director said, “It’s really a result all the things happening in southwest Montana that we’re trying to keep up with that demand.”
Sprenger says that this expansion will allow for possible new flights.
With multiple projects underway the growth of airport seems to never stop.
The premium parking expansion is scheduled to be complete this coming July, once that is completed updates will be made to the outbound baggage handling area.
The airport director says that every direct and indirect flight into Gallatin County generates roughly $2000 per person of income for our region.