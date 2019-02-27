BOZEMAN - The Montana State University hockey team qualified for its first-ever regional tournament in Arizona, but they didn’t think they could make it – until an airline stepped in to help.
Hockey is a club sport at MSU, and the team does not receive funding from the university’s athletic department. With their original plan to drive out of the question due to weather, Allegiant Airlines flew in to make their first playoff appearance a reality. The airline donated 28 seats to help the team get to the tournament on Wednesday.
“We have a lot of older guys that this has been their goal the whole time they've played,” says Orion Herman, a first-year center.
He says it’s also a big season for the team captain and assistant captain.
“It’s both their last season here, and it was going to be a pretty big bummer if their last game… we weren't able to make it to regionals with all this snow.”
Assistant Coach Pete Kamman says this is the first time the team has traveled by plane.
The Cats left for the western regional in Tempe and take on the Cal State Northridge Matadors Thursday night at 7.