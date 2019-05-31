People all over Montana woke up to smoke-filled skies today, as wildfires continue to burn in Alberta, Canada.
Air quality is now rated unhealthy for sensitive groups here in Central Montana. Those groups include children, people with lung or heart problems, and adults over the age of 65.
You're encouraged to stay indoors as much as you can to avoid the smoke. If you have to go outside, getting masks can help with the smog, but an air quality expert says not all of them are helpful.
"You really need to be careful about getting a proper mask that filters out that smoke and having it fitted by a doctor. And so the general masks that you can buy, that are fairly thin, do not protect you from the smoke," said Kristen Martin, a meteorologist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Martin recommends getting the N95 respirator mask to keep wildfire smoke out of your lungs. However, since they need to fit tightly to work, they're not recommended for anyone with breathing issues or for use during exercise.
The smoke can potentially last through the weekend, but the air should get better by Sunday afternoon.