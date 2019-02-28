BOZEMAN - After a strong response from the public, the Bozeman Public School Board has announced it’s revisiting the decision to name the city's second high school Bozeman Westslope High School.
Out of 176 names suggested by the public, the school board was presented with three final names that were narrowed down by the high school transition committee, which is made up of students, parents, and faculty. On Monday, the school board voted between Westslope, Storm Castle, and Spanish Peaks.
After a long discussion over the names, and despite talks of delaying the vote for more public input, Westslope passed the board unanimously late Monday night.
Since then, Superintendent Robert Watson says he’s gotten 150 emails about the name, most of which have been critical of the decision.
According to Watson, the criticism is all over the board, but most comments are centered around the idea that the name is not representative of Bozeman.
Criticism aside, Watson says he’s glad people are paying attention, giving their feedback, and caring about the process.
“Our school board is really a reasonable group of people, and they do listen to the community,” Watson attests. “We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on the name that they chose, and I do believe it’s good just to take a pause and make sure we’ve done this correctly. It’s a huge decision.”
The meeting will take place on Monday, March 4 at noon in the Willson Building. It is open to the public. While Watson says they won’t be starting from square one, he thinks it would be beneficial to have the public’s opinion on the three names that have been picked. He also adds that in the end, they may stick with Bozeman Westslope; it all depends on what the public says.
In addition to the name, the public is encouraged to suggest a mascot and school colors on the district’s website. Suggestions can be submitted until Friday, March 8.