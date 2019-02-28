Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: SNOW WITH VISIBILITY OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS. UNTIL 600 PM MST. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 28 2019 AT 04:38 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS CONTINUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE SOUTHERN GALLATIN AND SOUTHERN MADISON RANGES, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, AND THE MOUNTAINS AROUND COOKE CITY. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 29, 2019.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MST FRIDAY. * AT 3 PM, GALLATIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT AN ICE JAM ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR LOGAN WAS CAUSING WATER TO BACKUP ONTO LOGAN TRIDENT ROAD NORTHEAST OF THE BRIDGE. REMAIN VIGILANT, AS ADDITIONAL WATER RISES FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MEAGHER... SOUTHEASTERN MADISON...SOUTHWESTERN FERGUS...SOUTHEASTERN BEAVERHEAD AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 457 PM MST, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 23 MILES NORTHWEST OF CLYDE PARK TO 16 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ENNIS TO 22 MILES NORTHEAST OF MONIDA. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, JUDITH GAP, GALLATIN GATEWAY, BIG SKY, FOUR CORNERS AND BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED TOTALS UP TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND GREATLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&