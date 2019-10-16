UPDATE (6:14 PM): The six occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a guardrail on I-90 have all been transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The car was driving along I-90 between Bozeman and Belgrade just before noon on Wednesday when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid traffic and ran into a guardrail.
Trooper Bertie Lau says there were multiple children in the vehicle.
The driver of a second vehicle that Lau said was involved in the incident has been cited for an unknown violation. That driver initially left the scene of the incident before reportedly returning on their own accord.
BOZEMAN- A crash with injuries is stopping all traffic on Interstate 90 near Bozeman.
One lane of westbound traffic is open, but all lanes of eastbound traffic is stopped at 19th Street.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 11:50 AM Wednesday.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking all eastbound traffic to find another route.