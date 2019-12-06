Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS, 3 TO 6 INCHES AT PASS LEVEL, AND 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN