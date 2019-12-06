ABC FOX Montana partnered with local businesses across the state of Montana to collect toys for kids in need.
The ABC FOX Montana team partnered with Montana Ace Hardware in Kalispell and Missoula, First Security Bank in Bozeman and other businesses to collect new and unwrapped gifts for the Marine Corps Reserves Tots for Tots foundation.
"Christmas is about not just giving, it's about family," Retired Master Sergeant of the Marines Robert Ellis said.
Ellis joined the ABC FOX Montana team on Friday.
"The toys for tots helps the more underprivileged families have a happier holiday," Ellis said.
Since 1947, Toys for Tots has given more than 560 million toys to over 250 million children in need.
In 2018, the Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman chapter of Toys for Tots gave 27,000 toys to nearly 4400 kids. That's thanks in part to this annual drive.
You can drop off new and unwrapped toys at any of our sponsors by Friday, December 13.