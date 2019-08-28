A weekend hike turned tragic leaving one man dead, hear the message from the men that watched it all unfold

BOZEMAN- A man fell to his death at Granite Peak over the weekend, the two men who watched the whole thing happen say not only is it a reminder how short life is but how important safety on the trail is.
For Grant Brinkman and Phil Corah, it was supposed to be a quiet weekend, it was supposed to be the chance to claim victory by reaching the top of the tallest mountain in the state.
The two friends loaded up the car from Bozeman and headed for a weekend hike with the summit on their minds.
Only a few hundred feet from the top the day went from beautiful and joyful to tragic and life-changing in the blink of an eye.
“This was the second time that we’ve tried to climb Granite Peak,” Corah said, “the first time was four years ago and I was extremely excited and ready to try something really extreme and it wasn’t until the incident that it really changed everything.”
The two friends watched an experienced free climber who was with his son lose his grip and fall several hundred feet to his death.
“I just heard some noise, I looked up and the father fell off and landed five or 10 feet in front of me, and then hit kind of a slanted slab and then shot off a 200-foot cliff right in front of me,” Brinkman said.
Brinkman and Corah were in shock. They never imagined this would be the way the weekend would end.
The two put months of research and the hike, but they say that they've been there it's not even remotely what they thought.
“It’s not what the internet says,” Corah added, “it may subjective from other hikers experience, …it may be easy for them but it’s not easy for everybody.”
This experience is motivating the two friends to spread the word, they want everyone regardless of the trail or mountain they’re climbing to know their skill level and be prepared with ropes and the proper safety equipment.
The two did what they could to be of assistance to the family, Corah even providing CPR until the call was made.
After the experience, Brinkman and Corah decided for safety’s sake to end their climb.
Corah later posting to facebook about the experience saying, “what started as a beautiful weekend came at a cost.”
“My real hope is that people have the courage to turn back when it’s time to turn back,” Brinkman said, “that’s probably the best take away from all this.”
Right now they are still coming to terms with what they saw, they both feel lucky to be going home.
But they can’t stress enough, If you feel uncomfortable stop the climb, be armed with knowledge and always be roped in.
Find more information about proper hiking climbing gear here.