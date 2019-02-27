A very different view of your favorite children’s books in Bozeman

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 IN VALLEY LOCATIONS, WITH 4 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. WIND CHILL AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 27 2019 AT 04:23 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS CONTINUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE SOUTHERN GALLATIN AND SOUTHERN MADISON RANGES, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, AND THE MOUNTAINS AROUND COOKE CITY. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 27, 2019.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 AM MST THURSDAY. * AT 545 PM MST, THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERRIF'S OFFICE REPORTED AN ICE JAM CAUSING FLOODING ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR LOGAN. RISING WATER LEVELS FROM THE RIVER HAVE LED TO THE EVACUATION OF AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT. REMAIN VIGILANT IF YOU LIVE NEAR THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR LOGAN, AS ADDITIONAL RISE FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&