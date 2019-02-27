A very different view of your favorite children’s books in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Walking into the Museum of the Rockies, you'll find dinosaurs, prehistoric bison and in the history of Gallatin County.
But what you might not be expecting to find is a collection of children's books.
It's not just any children's books though, original artwork done for books like Max and Ruby, Madeleine, The Wizard of Oz and Charlotte's Web.
In total the museum will have over 120 pieces of original art on display for you and your family to come and see.
The goal is to provide a worthwhile walk down memory lane while inspiring the next generation.
“We want to inspire illustrators, writers, and artists of all ages to create their own books and to really go on and have a life of illustration and creativity,” Alicia Thompson Director of marketing for the Museum of the Rockies said.
The hope is that the exhibits on display will inspire remind people to treat you with respect.
Thompson added that her favorite original drawing on display was by Dr. Seuss, his message of inclusivity and welcoming of all is an important reminder with Montana being such a diverse state.
The exhibit will also feature an original Walt Disney Snow White photo, which interestingly enough was actually folded in half. You can still see the crease line in the picture.
If you'd like more information about the exhibit, including times of operation for the museum you can click here.