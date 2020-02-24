BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reminding pet owners around the county not to call 911 if their pet goes missing.
The county saying in a Facebook post that it understands when your dog goes missing, it's easy to panic. But calling 911 ties up the emergency response system. If your dog goes missing, they'll go to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Belgrade, which contracts through the county and the city to care for any lost pets.
Animal control officer Chanel Shaffer says they probably get a few lost pets every day, and if all of those owners called emergency services, there would be a huge problem. 911 isn't even able to help with those problems, and it ends up clogging up the line for major emergencies.
The best thing you can do isn't even calling Gallatin County at all.
"Your best bet actually is to use Heart of the Valley, use places like Bozeman Lost Pet on Facebook or social media platforms are fantastic," says Shaffer. "Because both county and city contract through Heart of the Valley. It's our only shelter in the county."
If your pet goes missing, call Heart of the Valley at (406) 388-9399. After hours, call the Gallatin County non-emergency number and press extension 2.
A few other reminders for pet owners in the county: There is no leash law but your animal does always need to be under control and under your care. Always make sure your dog has its rabies tag and name tag on. And of course, Heart of the Valley will always check microchips.