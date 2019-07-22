A place for the dogs, meet the 18-year-old CEO selling dog treats in Livingston

LIVINGSTON - Most kids are hiking the mountains, swimming and sleeping in during the summer but not Chloe Jean Milsten, she’s walking to work.
Now it may not sound odd that an 18-year-old is walking to work turning the key and flipping the open sign from off to on.
But, there’s one thing about the shelves that she stocking that’s different from than other almost 18-year-old.
She no employee, the recent high school graduate is the owner.
Milsten owns Chloe's Barkery in downtown Livingston.
That’s right Milsten who just crossed the stage at her high school graduation is the operator and owner of her own dog treat business.
“It was kind of just an idea when it first happened,” Milsten said, “then what really pushed me to do it was were probably my parents.”
When most kids are asking for cars Milsten was asking for downtown real-estate to open her dream shop.
“[My parents kept] saying it’s going to be a good thing, it will be fun,” Milsten said “you’ll be a teenager with your own business…you’ll love it, and I do [love it]”
When she was just 17-years-old, Milsten went into business with her younger sister.
They became a team, poured their passion into making healthy dog treats and have never looked back.
In the process, the two sisters grew stronger, something they are both grateful for.
“When we were little we really weren’t all that close,” Taeyha Milsten, Chloe's sister added, “now that we have grown older and with the business, we’ve grown a lot closer and I really like that.”
Milsten says selling cookies in the shape of Montana to dogs has given her a new lease on life before the shop things were different.
“Before I opened this I was a shy kid that never talk to anybody and didn’t go outside of her house and didn’t do anything,” Milsten said, “it forced me to actually talk to people who come in, yeah I’ve gone really far personally with this.”
Her goal is to become a veterinarian down the road but for now, she’s going to stay in Livingston work hard, make some dog treats and spend time with her sister.
If you would like to order some treats for your pups you can follow this link by clicking here.
