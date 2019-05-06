YELLOWSTONE- A Philipsburg, Montana brewing company is hydrating a national park.
Reduce, reuse, recycle that's the motto of Dylan Hoffman, the Director of Sustainability for Xanterra.
Xanterra operates America's national parks.
Yellowstone is operating under a no plastic policy all in an effort to protect our public lands.
You will not find any single one-time plastic use bottles in Yellowstone Park for sale.
Instead of you’ll find cans.
The iconic national park is now selling its water in aluminum cans with the geyser on the side.
Hoffman tells us that the canned water just simply makes senses, and purchasing it from a company in Philipsburg, MT, makes it that much more environmentally friendly.
The park already purchases alcohol from the Philipsburg Brewing Company, so it's just one more thing added to the truck.
The can of water can be used more than once for drinking and repurposing because it's made of aluminum, and the truck is already coming to Yellowstone from Phillipsburg reducing admissions in the air.
“Through this program, we anticipate we will be saving a quarter of a million plastic water bottles a year, that’s both through the reduction of plastic use but also through the total reduction of single-use water that’s sold,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman went onto tell us that people enjoy the bottles so much they're actually taking them home as keepsakes, helping to keep them out of landfills and garbage cans.
The bottles cost roughly $1.95 in the park.