BOZEMAN- A mom in Bozeman realized what an uphill battle it was to find affordable, reliable childcare.
So, Erica Mackey, the C.E.O of My Village set out on a mission to fix that.
The mom of two realized to even have her children placed in a facility with proper care that's affordable she needed to be on a wait list before her child was even born.
After hosting several roundtable discussions with people in the child care industry and moms, her company was born.
My Village was created not only with the intention of providing childcare for the State of Montana but empowering women in the process.
“[for] a lot of people it’s very hard to get over that confidence hurdle of knowing and feeling confident you can run your own business, especially out of your home,” said Mackey.
My Village is a child care company that allows women to stay at home and make a pretty large amount of money taking care of their children and other peoples children.
The business plan gives women the opportunity to stay at home with their children while making a viable income and connects them with access to childcare professionals across the country, a designer to help them build their business, educational material to teach the kids with, and local support in obtaining licensing.
After all, is said and done women can make up to $60,000 a year taking care of their own children.
Mackey created her business out of necessity for her own children so that she can continue to provide for them but have the reassurance that they were properly taken care of throughout the day.
“When you have kids particularly between the age of zero and five life is pretty overwhelming at that stage, so we make it easy to start a successfully [ran] business out of your home and be the best possible caregiver to your own kids and to your communities kids,” said Mackey.
Her business plan has exploded in the State of Montana and in Colorado, she's received national attention from venture capitalists who are currently investing up to $6 million and helping get this program in all 50 states.
She said her goal was to make Montana one of the greatest places to be a child in daycare, that goal has now shifted to helping every mom in every corner of the country.
Mackey has a daycare right here in Bozeman that she goes to every day, her two kids attend that same daycare.
My Village has locations accross the State of Montana.
While their mother works on building her business, her daughter has watched her mom grow her business from the ground up tells people in the daycare that she’s “at work," as well because she wants to be just like her mom.