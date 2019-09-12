A Bozeman family is fighting for a cure to end Alzheimer

BOZEMAN- There is a disease robbing people of their lives, memories, and, the opportunity to spend precious years with their loved ones.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, 5.8 million people are currently living with the disease.
What’s so tragic, there’s no cure.
Every year the Alzheimer’s Association host walks across the State of Montana and this year Kris Kumlien is walking for a very special person, he is walking for his mother-in-law.
A smart caring woman who once worked caring for others now needs round-the-clock care for herself, her diagnosis came about three years ago and now, for the most part, she’s completely gone.
“It really tears at the fabric of the family because essentially that individual well they’re still alive, perhaps not immediately but you lose pieces of them,” Kumlien said, “you watch you watch the person once knew disappear in front of your eyes.”
She can’t remember her daughter’s name, her grandkids names, or leave the facility she’s getting care from.
What is even worse she’s not even 60 years old yet.
“with the early onset, you don’t think about Alzheimer’s as a disease that impacts people at a younger age,” Kumlien said, “I think the common misconception that it’s a disease of old people.”
The Alzheimer’s Association says it’s true that it’s very difficult to hear the words that you have this disease but early detection could make a huge difference in care and the fight.
There are medications on the market for the illness those medications can help keep it at bay for a short time.
Kumlien says that there’s nothing about what he’s watching his mother-in-law go through that he would wish on anyone.
The Alzheimer’s walk will be taking place this Sunday in remembrance and in support of everybody fighting the disease.
