BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's the holiday season, and one Bozeman restaurant is making sure everyone feels the Christmas spirit.
Bozeman's Fork and Spoon is the city's only pay-what-you-can restaurant, and its leaders are hoping to make the place feel more like home for its guests, whether that means greeting guests with a decorated tree, dressed-up volunteers, or the Bozeman Symphony Choir providing Christmas cheer with carols on Thursday night.
Rick Hilles, Fork and Spoon's manager, says those small details that make Fork and Spoon such an important establishment in Bozeman.
“I think that the Fork and Spoon is a community resource, and we try to provide a Christmas spirit for anyone who comes here to eat," says Hilles. "It’s a pay-what-you-can restaurant, and it’s something that’s important for the community.”
If you want to help keep the Fork and Spoon running, you can volunteer your time or pick up the tab for someone else.