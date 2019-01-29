Bozeman needs cars moved to move snow

BOZEMAN- The city of Bozeman is asking for your help.
Due to the amount of cars out in residential areas city plows were unable to complete snow removal over the course of the weekend.
The city is asking during the time of plowing in your neighborhood that you move your cars into your driveway or to a parking lot.
The Streets crew sends information out on when plows are in the neighborhood through its Facebook page and the Next Door app.
Leaving your car out makes things hard for the city and could cause problems for your neighbors.
“The best way to make an inconvenience for your neighbors is leave your car out there because we’re going to carry the snow as far past as we can, but we got to despise the snow someplace so it’s going to go in front of your neighbors and maybe in their driveway,” John Van Delinder the Street Superintendent said.
The city's goal is to move as much snow as it can on days when its not snowing. So losing a day to remove only makes removing new snow more difficult.
You can get a full streets report here.