The Black Eagle Fire Department carried boots to raise money during this weekend's parade of lights downtown. This year the department voted to raise money for Eagle Mount.
According to the B.E.V.F.D., Eagle Mount has served 200 people between the ages of 6 weeks to 12 years old, and 60 people between the ages of 13-17.
Heather Martin, Coordinator of Operations for Eagle Mount says she's very happy for the fundraising, adding that it's been a tough year.
B.E.V.F.D. Chief Deshayes says it's their way to give back to the community, and want to give thanks to Great Falls for the support.