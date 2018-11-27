MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say 12 people died in eight separate crashes on Montana highways over a five-day stretch during Thanksgiving week.
The Missoulian reports the holiday fatalities that were counted beginning Wednesday raised the state's total to 161 this year, fewer than last year's 173 recorded through the same period.
The 186 highway deaths in 2017 was the fewest since 1989.
Montana Highway Patrol says two people were killed after a train struck their pickup east of Wolf Point, marking the start of the carnage Wednesday.
A North Dakota couple and their two young daughters were all killed after their car veered off Interstate 94 east of Billings on Thanksgiving Day.
Lake County officials say 14-year-old Aliyah McCrea of Ronan died early Sunday after a crash that injured four other children.
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.