THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR EVANDER WHITEDIRT. EVANDER IS AN AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 25 YEARS OLD, 5 FOOD 7 INCHES TALL, 145 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. HE WAS REPORTED MISSING TODAY, BUT WAS LAST SEEN ON JULY 15TH NEAR LAME DEER. EVANDER HAS A MENTAL HEALTH DISABILITY THAT CAUSES HIM TO FUNCTION AT THE LEVEL OF AN 11 YEAR OLD CHILD, AND POSSIBLY BE COMBATIVE. THERE IS CONCERN HE MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL B I A NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6, 4 7 7, 6 2 8 9. THANK YOU.