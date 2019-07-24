MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - At least five major animal attack incidents were reported in Yellowstone National Park last year. In most cases, the attack was due to humans getting too close to animals.
Just this week, a viral video emerged of an angry bull bison attacking a group of people and tossing a 9-year-old girl in the air. Park staff say the group of people had been standing with a few feet of the bison for 20 minutes leading up to the attack.
If you visit Yellowstone, stay at least 25 yards from big grazing animals such as bison and elk and at least 100 yards (about the length of a football field) from predators such as wolves and bears. Keep an eye on kids and keep them out of harm's way.
While frequent park visitors might know how far away they need to stay from wild animals, casual visitors don't.
But it's not just ignorance that's the problem. Some tourists blatantly disobey posted signs or warnings from others.
"I think they know the rules and just do not follow them," says seasonal Yellowstone employee, Patrick Sheehy. "It happens almost every day in Mammoth, you'll see people approaching the elk. And there are signs that clearly say do not approach the elk."
The Yellowstone Pledge invites visitors to help preserve the park and protect its animals. You can take the pledge in English, French, Czech, Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Russian.
Yellowstone's 10 Ways to Put the Pledge into Action:
- Give wildlife room, use a zoom. The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope, or a pair of binoculars. Park animals are wild and dangerous. Bison, bears, and elk have injured and killed people. Do not approach, encircle, follow, or feed any animal. Stay 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Stay 25 yards (23 m) from all other animals.
- Follow the beaten path. In thermal areas, boardwalks take you to amazing places, protect the park, and keep you safe. People have been severely burned and killed after leaving the boardwalk or reaching into hot water. Geysers, mud pots, and hot springs are delicate. Don’t throw anything into any hydrothermal features, touch them, or change them in any way.
- Be bear aware. Carry bear spray and know how to use it. Be alert, make noise, hike in groups, and stay on trails. If you encounter a bear, never run.
- Watch out for water. Use caution around rivers, lakes, and streams. They are cold and fast and people have died from hypothermia and drowning after accidentally falling into frigid water.
- Practice safe selfies. No picture is worth hurting yourself, others, or the park. Be aware of your surroundings whether near wildlife, thermal areas, roads, or steep cliffs.
- Enjoy the ride. Drive defensively and cautiously. This park has hazards on the road you aren’t used to at home (like 2,000-lb. bison). Follow speed limits and stay with your car if you’re stuck in a wildlife jam. When you want to take a photo or look around, use pullouts to avoid blocking traffic and damaging vegetation. Turn off your vehicle when stopped in a traffic line.
- Leave your drone at home. Drones are not allowed in Yellowstone National Park. They disturb wildlife, interfere with park operations, and bother people trying to enjoy natural sounds.
- Clean, Drain, Dry. Help us prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and fishing gear before you come into the park or move from one body of water to another.
- Stash your trash. Recycle what you can and put the rest in bear-resistant trash cans so animals can’t get to it. If a can happens to be full, find another.
- Leave what you find. Don’t take antlers, artifacts, rocks, plants, or other objects from the park.