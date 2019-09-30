MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - A Yellowstone Park visitor is undergoing treatment at a burn center after falling into scalding hot spring waters near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser.
A park release says Cade Edmond Siemers, 48, suffered severe burns in an incident late in the night on Sunday, Sept. 29. Siemers told rangers that he'd gone off the boardwalk without a flashlight, and tripped into a hot spring. He got back to his hotel room at Old Faithful Inn and asked for help.
A park release says rangers "detected alcohol use."
Siemers was flown to Idaho Falls for treatment with a fixed-wing plane because weather conditions were too severe for a life flight helicopter.
Rangers investigating the incident say they discovered the man's personal effects near the geyser, including a shoe, hat, and a beer can, as well as footprints and blood on the boardwalk.
They're still assessing whether the geyser cone was damaged.
It is illegal to go off the boardwalk in Yellowstone's thermal areas, which contain extremely hot and dangerous geothermic waters.