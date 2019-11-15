Yellowstone National Park has a proposal allowing indoor Wi-Fi installment throughout the park and they want the public's opinion.
If the permit passes, it would allow the installment of 484 small 10 x 10 inch antennas in employee and visitor housing at Canyon Village, Grant Village, Mammouth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful.
All locations installments would include 29 x 9 inch antenna, a six foot diameter antenna at the Old Faithful tower, one 2 foot diameter antenna and one three foot diameter antenna and the Mount Washburn tower.
Wi-Fi availability for administrative and employee usage would broaden in Norris, Madison and Bechler.
The park says they will paint the antennas to camouflage them to the buildings in order to decrease their visibility. Antennas will also be concealed in attics or under eaves to preserve historic areas and buildings.