Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. WATCH OUT FOR BLACK ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&