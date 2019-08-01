Yellowstone National Park officials says remains found last year belong to a 21-year-old Chinese man who was working for the park when he disappeared in 2015.
Feiyang "Isaac" Xiang was last seen in July 2015, when he was on a backpacking trip with four friends. He disappeared while swimming in the Yellowstone near the confluence with Hellroaring Creek, and was last seen swept away by a current.
An extensive search didn't turn up any sign of Xiang at the time. In February 2018, bones were found in the vicinity and sent off for DNA testing.
The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification identified Xiang's remains in June 2019.
Park officials say this month, the man's family came to Yellowstone, collected his remains and returned to China.