MISSOULA - Wednesday's incident brought back painful memories for the Missoula Police Department. February 12, 2020, marked ten years since the death of MPD Sgt. Robert J. Heinle.
Heinle was shot in the line of duty in 1998. The Missoula Police Department posted about the incident Wednesday morning hours before one of their officers was shot at while in his patrol car.
"At approximately 5:55 p.m., on October 21st, 1998, Sergeant Heinle responded to a report of a forgery in progress at the Western Security Bank branch located at 320 West Broadway," MPD wrote. "At 1758, Sergeant Heinle radioed that he was in foot pursuit across Broadway. Moments later, a male voice came on the radio stating, 'Officer down, officer down, he's been shot.'"
Wednesday's incident happened within blocks of that incident. Heinle survived that shooting but was paralyzed from the shoulders down. He died unexpectedly February 12, 2010 from complications of that shooting.
A plaque honoring Sgt. Heinle stands at the Stockman Bank building in downtown Missoula to mark the location where he was shot.
That building was part of the perimeter in Wednesday's incident.