97-year-old Montana swimmer has an eye on new national record

BOZEMAN- The 2020 Montana Masters State Championship Swim Meet will be hosted in Bozeman and volunteers are needed.
The last time the championships were held in Bozeman was 2016, this swim meet is one of the largest meets of the year for masters swimmers in Montana.
One swimmer, Charlotte Sanddal, from Helena is 97-years-old, she holds nine U.S. Masters Swimming national records and dozens of regional and state records.
Right now no one currently holds the USMS record for women 95-99, so if she completes the event legally, she should have another national record.
In prior years this competition was held at the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center pool at Montana State Batista construction the pool remains closed, this year's event will be hosted at the Bozeman Swim Center.
The deadline for entry is this Friday, February 21 at 11:59 p.m.
Timers and volunteers are still needed. No experience is required. If you would like to help, you can follow this link.
There is no cost to watch the event.