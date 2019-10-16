POLSON - Authorities say a St. Ignatius man is overdue for a court appearance and his family is worried about him.
A release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says they're looking for Kamille Samuels, 65, of St. Ignatius.
Samuels was on pre-trial supervision with a GPS monitor, which was cut off on Oct. 15 before he was due to appear in court that day on a felony sexual offense.
Bell says the man's family doesn't know where he is and they are concerned as well.
If you see Samuels, contact local law enforcement or call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301.