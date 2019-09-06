UPDATE: The Lake Co. Sheriff's Office reported on their Facebook page on Friday evening that Winter Clark, who was reported missing, has been found and she is safe.
MISSOULA - Authorities say a missing 20-year-old woman was last seen in Missoula on Sept. 3.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Winter Clark's family is worried about her and hasn't heard from her since Tuesday.
If you have information on Clark's whereabouts, call your local law enforcement or Lake County dispatch at 406-883-7301.
The sheriff's office didn't provide a description, but a picture shows a woman with long, straight dark hair, dark eyebrows and a septum piercing.