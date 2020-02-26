97-year-old Master Swimmer set to break record this weekend in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- This weekend in Bozeman dozens of master swimmers will be competing in the biggest swim meet of the year.
The Bozeman Master Swimmers are hosting this year‘s 2020 Montana Masters State Championship meet and they are still in need of several people to volunteer to time heats.
They say the volunteers make the difference when it comes to breaking records. The lack of volunteers in Missoula ended up costing one woman a big title.
“So a couple years ago in Missoula at the state meet she had a soft-touch finish,” Phillip Luebke with the Bozeman Master Swimmers said, “it didn’t register and we didn’t have enough backup timers for that to meet the requirement for it to count as a national record and she missed out on that.”
Over 70 master swimmers from across the state will jump into the pool this weekend. That including Charlotte Sandal from Helena, she’s 97-years-old.
If she competes she’ll be the first U.S. Masters record holder in the age bracket 95 to 99.
She holds dozens of U.S. Masters swimming records and titles but she’s just one swim away from bringing home another record
If she completes the event legally she’ll be the first person to take home the U.S. Masters record for women in the age group 95 to 99
“Well I know I’ve done something good for my body and my joke is, it keeps me out of the bar,” Charlotte Sandal said, “It’s just something to do, it’s something to look forward to when get up in the morning, it’s what’s on my mind, it gives me focus.”
So records are going to be made in Bozeman over the weekend.
Having the extra volunteer power will help to ensure that everybody goes a champion.
You can find out more information here on being a volunteer here.