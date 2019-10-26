BUTTE- A fatal crash was listed on the DOJ Incident Report on route 348 north west of Philipsburg on Rock Creek Road Saturday morning.
According to the incident report, the incident was received at 6:04 am and crews arrived at 7:59 am.
Montana highway patrol responded to the fatal crash early morning in Granite County.
Montana Highway Patrol says a Ford truck stopped at a gate near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Marshall Creek Road in Philipsburg just after 6 in the morning.
According to MHP, a passenger got out of the car and walked near the gate and that's when the driver hit the gas pedal, killing the 75-year-old man from the state of Virginia.
Right now the victim has not been identified and it's unclear if the driver, a 73-year-old man from Philipsburg, is facing any charges.
Route 348 was listed as snow-covered on the MDT Road Report around the time of the incident.
The National Weather Service is warning of reduced visibilities, blowing snow and hazardous driving as temperatures in south west Montana get colder.
Article updated at 4:30 pm with information from Montana Highway Patrol regarding the incident.