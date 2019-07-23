Authorities say a 9-year-old girl was treated for injuries and released after she was tossed into the air by a bull bison in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park.
A park release says on the afternoon of Monday, July 22, a group of about 50 people approached within 5-10 feet of a bull bison for at least 20 minutes, enraging the bison.
The bison charged and tossed a 9-year-old girl from Odessa, Florida, park officials say.
She was assessed at the Old Faithful Lodge and treated by park emergency medical workers, and released. The extent of her injuries is not clear.
Yellowstone officials remind visitors that the animals in the park are wild, and to give at least 25 yards of space from all large animals and 100 yards from bears and wolves.
A video of what appears to be the incident was caught on camera and posted online. (Note: profanity is used in the post.)
This is what happens when you fuck with wildlife and pay no mind to an animals personal space. This family was petting the buffalo before it charged. And as you can see the parents saved themselves over their daughter. I’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/FqnwOmGv85— Hizzle My Nizzle (@haileyydayton) July 23, 2019