ST. REGIS, Mont. - A 6-year-old is dead and a 1-year-old is injured in a single semi-truck accident on I-90 heading eastbound near St. Regis on Sunday at 1 am.
Montana Highway Patrol says the semi glided off the road into the median hitting reflectors and multiple trees. When the driver tried to get back onto the road, the trailer rammed into the cab, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring a 1-year-old girl.
The names of the people involved in the accident have not be released yet, but MHP says the driver is a 34-year-old woman from Florida.
MHP says they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed were influences in the accident.