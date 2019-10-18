BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man faces two counts of attempted deliberate homicide in a shooting outside a bar early on Thursday morning.
Riley Alexander Woodhouse, 21, is accused of shooting two people in a parking lot near 311 E. Main St.
An affidavit of probable cause says Woodhouse shot two other young men after a bar fight. One victim was shot in the chest, and another in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and expected to survive.
One witness told police the physical altercation was a "stupid fight that was the result of being intoxicated."
Officers arrested Woodhouse on Oct. 17. His first court appearance was set for Oct. 18.