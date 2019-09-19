BOZEMAN - A 29-year-old man is jailed on a statutory rape charge after he was reported to police by a teen girl's stepfather.
Jared Jamaal Williams, 29, of Bozeman, is facing a felony charge of statutory rape for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.
Gallatin County court records say the girl's stepfather reported Williams and also said Williams had exchanged nude photos with the girl.
Williams already had an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor, and was arrested and booked into jail.
In an interview with detectives, Williams said he'd left New York for Montana to escape a potential statutory rape charge for having sex with a 15-year-old girl there. He admitted exchanging nude photos with the 15-year-old girl and another 17-year-old girl.
Investigators were still working to find out if Williams was charged with statutory rape in New York.
Under Montana law, a sex offender who is more than four years older than a victim under 16 can face 4 years to life in prison, and a fine up to $50,000.