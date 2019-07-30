FORT BELKNAP - Authorities on the Fort Belknap reservation are asking for your help in locating 18 year old Davalena Buckman Kelley. Her sister says Davalena is mentally delayed and has the IQ of an 8 or 9 year old.
Davalena told her sister, a black man from Chicago was coming to pick her up. It wasn't something she was too alarmed about because Davalena lives in a make believe world.
In a Facebook post to the Fort Belknap page she added:
"Around 7am she was dressed and was going out the door with a laundry basket, she had been asked what she was up to considering that was very unlike her & out of her everyday schedule. Never did come back in, went to check on her & there she is no where in sight basket laying on the ground out by the back gate facing roads nd utilities. Many of us have messaged her tried calling & nothing until this one response & a post."
Authorities have pinged Davalena's phone and last got a signal at a gas station in Beach, North Dakota. That ping was received Monday night, since then the location service has been disabled on her phone.
Police have confirmed she is traveling with a black man but don't have any other information about him.
Davalena is native american and stands at 5'8" tall and weighs about 170lbs.
If you spot Davalena or the man in the pictures you're asked to call your local police department.