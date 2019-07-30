Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL RAVALLI COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT... AT 634 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR WOODSIDE, OR NEAR HAMILTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VICTOR, WOODSIDE, PINESDALE AND CORVALLIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&