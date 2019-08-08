BOZEMAN - Gallatin County rescuers helped a woman who fell 800 feet while backcountry skiing on a first date.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says on the evening of Aug. 7, a 23-year-old woman was on a first date to ski the Great One Couloir, a popular backcountry ski ascent in the Bridgers.
While up the mountain, woman fell up to 800 vertical feet and needed to be rescued.
Search and rescuer teams hiked in and some flew in with Life Flight to safely retrieve her from the steep terrain using a litter. She was transferred to Life Flight at Fair Lake Trailhead before dawn.
The woman's condition was unclear, but Sheriff Brian Gootkin says she would have been in "worse shape" had she not worn a helmet.